Salidan Mandy Paschall officially launched her campaign for the District 3 seat on the Salida R-32-J Board of Education.
“I am running for school board because I believe in the Salida School District mission, that every child deserves access to a world-class education that prepares them for success in whatever path they choose postgraduation, whether that be college, trade school or straight to the work force,” she said.
“Salida is leaps and bounds above other districts in being innovative and preparing our kids for multiple different opportunities, and I am excited to continue that conversation and move it forward.”
Her experience includes participation on both the Longfellow Accountability Committee and the District Accountability Committee.
