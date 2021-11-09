Salida High School recently announced the honor roll and honor roll of distinction for the first quarter.
Honor Roll (grade-point average of 3.7-3.9)
Freshmen
Taya Brown, Fisher Holloway-O’Brien, Brody Hudson, David Leach, Catalina Manrique, Macy Matthews, Caleb Pigg, Axel Sather, Emma Sexton, Athena Smith, Mikayla Smith and Kason Westphal.
Sophomores
Irene Alvarez, Warren Chick, Benjamin Clayton, Connor Gentile, Justin Grant, Ava Jones, Tyler Kause, Jackson Landry, Hannah McCoy, Lily Miller, Isaac Nelson, Anthony Ortiz, Luke Prewitt, Remus Simpson, Benjamin Smith and Clara Streeter.
Juniors
Eoin Blackburn, Elise Bosanko, Elizabeth King, Skyler Margos, Ally Post, Elsie Sanchez and Rasalas Wickett.
Senior
Braden Martellaro.
Honor Roll of Distinction (grade-point average of 4.0 or more)
Freshmen
Rian Baker, Trinity Bertolino, Antonio Castaneda-Herrera, Katherine Castro-Guzman, Evan Damon, Reese Daugherty, Megan Devenport, Elle Farnsworth, Hudson Fisher, Kasey Glaser;
Amato Halenda, Levi Hamilton, Grady Harris, Lily Hersch, Amelia Hobbs, Isabel Hughes, Kyndra Johnson, Mack Johnson, Brennan King, Cedar Lengerich;
Kaelin Martellaro, Ruby Mossman, Ryan Osness, Sawyer Pack, Luna Paine, Emerson Reed, Olive Ritchie, Tess Robertson, Bryce Rodrigue, Valeria Rodriguez Silva;
Raeann Shively, River Thompson, Kaia Trever, Emma Trollip, Samuel Visitacion, Ezekiel Wilcox and Caroline Wooddell.
Sophomores
Kalister Banghart, Hayden Bevington, Dylan Blades, Karl Brown, Ryley Campbell, Scarlett Campbell, Eva Capozza, Vanessa Christianson, Deegan Clark, Jessica Clinton;
Jasper Coen, Jett Ecker, Daniel Edgington, Christopher Graf, Nina Haas, Kieran Hall, Harper Hartman, Cooper Hodge, Clayton Jaques, Opal Juba;
Grace McFarland, Jackie Montellano-Reyes, Radana Myers, Makiah Parris, Nika Peterson, Brady Potts, Otis Shin, Elijah Smith, Elise Tanner, Presley Thomas;
Riley Tomkiewicz, Stella Veazey, Max Wierdsma, Hannah Wilson, Sylvie Wolkenbreit, Jase Young, Kate Young, Stuart Young, Tayla Young and Lucia Zettler.
Juniors
Amy Adams, Lane Baker, Izayah Baxter, Simon Bertolino, Nicholas Brown, Sarah Chick, Rylee Christensen, Krystina Delao, Emma Diesslin, Cecilia Duran;
Tatum Fisher, Kira Fritz, Alexis Gage, Edward Glaser, Anna Grether, Ellis Haas, Ember Hill, Sydney Hillis, Isabeau Kaess, Jackson Karls;
Amory Kindle, Eleanor Kriebel, Kira Kuhl, Logan Merriam, Eric O’Connor, Juan Rivera-Orejel, Brandon Pursell, Megan Rhude, Life Richardson, Gladys Sandoval;
Rowynn Slivka, Alexis Smith, Quinn Smith, Ian Vallier, Tobin Wheeler and Nathaniel Yeakley.
Seniors
Kate Adams, Madison Anderson, Lindsey Baroni, Hollister Beddingfield, Brooke Bright, Amelia Capozza, Seda Condell, Myka Daugherty, Isabell Fisher, Arlo Follet;
Riggs Gorby, Elliot Hales, Mackenzie Hall, Samuel Harlow, Chloe Harvey, Annalee Hill, Ari Howell, Maya Hughes, Cassondra Johnson, Toby Lawson;
Maia Lee, Jay Lobeck, Daniella Manriquez, Keira Martin, Lexi Martinez, Macy Mazzeo, Aaron Morgan, Ethan NeJame Zeiset, Ella Nichols, Peyton Oswald;
Betheny Quintana, Gwen Ramsey, Vander Ritchie, Araya Rodrigues, Jessie Rollins, Mya Rollo, Charlie Schieren, Kaya Schwarz, Caitlyn Smith;
Lydia Tonnesen, Maya Vallevona, Kaiden Veatch, Wyatt Velharticky, Vivian Volkmann, Elena Wheeler, Jack Wierzbinski, Elijah Wilcox, Alexia Wilkins and Emma Wilkins.
