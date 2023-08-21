A legal fight that began in Buena Vista over Colorado's new preschool program has spread statewide.
Last week two public school organizations and six public school districts sued state officials, alleging they have created inequities in the program and it doesn't do what it is intended to do.
Colorado's universal preschool program guarantees every 4-year-old in the state at least 15 hours per week of state-funded preschool services starting this school year. The state provides funds to schools for the program.
The lawsuit by the public school districts includes the Colorado Association of School Executives and the Consortium of Directors of Special Education as additional plaintiffs.
In addition, two Catholic schools in suburban Denver filed a lawsuit last week similar to the first one that was filed in June by Darren Patterson Christian Academy in Buena Vista.
The lawsuits of the academy and the Catholic schools allege state officials are discriminating against their preschools due to their religious beliefs. State officials recently disputed DPCA's allegations.
The judge overseeing that case has set a hearing for Oct. 5 to consider arguments from both sides before making a ruling. The defendants are the director of the state Department of Early Childhood and the director of the state's universal preschool program.
State officials who are defendants in the two lawsuits filed last week have not yet responded in court.
The public schools' lawsuit alleges the state program is full of “glitches, miscommunications and uncertainty” and has harmed districts and families as they’ve unsuccessfully tried to enroll in it, Colorado Public Radio reported.
The lawsuit alleges that the rules on the way the state matches children with preschool providers violate federal and state laws protecting students with disabilities by depriving school districts of the power to meet those children’s needs, CPR reported.
As it is currently set up, parts of the program "currently prevent school districts from serving students and families as they should," said Bret Miles, executive director of the Colorado Association of School Executives.
The lawsuit contends the state broke promises to fund thousands of families for 30 hours a week and that districts would not receive less preschool funding this year compared to last.
Another claim is that the state's system creates barriers of access to low-income, minority and non-English-speaking families.
Locally, Brianna Myers, preschool director at Salida Montessori Charter School, said on the whole she feels the process of implementing the program has maybe been a bit easier than it was for some.
“It’s certainly been trying at times, which was expected with a huge new program and the creation of a new Early Childhood Department.”
Myers said the Montessori school committed to participating immediately, because they wanted to pass on savings to their families – more than $6,000 for the school year – but they came to the table with a caveat: the enrollment process.
“We are a charter school; we have a very strict enrollment process,” Myers explained.
The Montessori school operates using a lottery system, and initially they thought it wouldn’t be allowed by the Universal Preschool Program, since they wanted everyone to use their enrollment process, but the state made some tweaks and it was possible for the Montessori school to participate while not risking its status.
“We have a number of kiddos attending this year that couldn't have afforded it otherwise. I think it’s a great idea; they just rushed it,” Myers said.
Myers also credited their success with the program to the local coordinating organization, Chaffee County Early Childhood Council. She said local coordinator Lyndsay Pulsipher was “instrumental” in the Montessori school being able to “pull it off.”
Jessica Sorden, Salida, mother of a 4-year-old enrolled at Salida Early Childhood Center, said, “I feel extremely grateful that the UPK program played such a huge role in getting into ECC. If it wasn’t for UPK I am pretty certain we would not have gotten her into anywhere formal this year.”
The Catholic schools contend the state's requirements are unconstitutional because the state does not allow those schools to participate since they give Catholic families priority and do not allow their teachers, parents or students to be LGBTQ.
Gov. Jared Polis is a defendant in some of the lawsuits. His office last week issued a statement about the lawsuits: “While it’s unfortunate to see different groups of adults attempting to co-opt preschool for themselves, perhaps because they want to not allow gay parents to send their kids to preschool, or they want to favor school district programs over community-based early childhood centers, the voters were clear on their support for parent choice and a universal, mixed delivery system that is independently run, that doesn’t discriminate against anyone and offers free preschool to every child no matter who their parents are."
Theresa Gilson, ECC principal said, “As a comprehensive birth to five early childhood program, prioritizing state funding for four year olds has created a gap in funding for our three year olds. Additionally, we planned on nearly all of our four year olds qualifying for full day funding with one qualifying factor; however, now it is required that children have at least two qualifying factors, greatly limiting the number of children who we will be able to access full day funding for. Long term, UPK could negatively impact our early childhood program by limiting our ability to serve three year olds including those experiencing risk factors and to serve children full day as we have historically done with Colorado Preschool Program funds.”
Mountain Mail Editor Cailey McDermott contributed to this story.
