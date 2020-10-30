Shavano Academic Booster Club announced its September students of the month for Salida School District R-32-J.
Teachers select monthly winners based on excellence in academic achievement, extracurricular activities, special efforts and/or citizenship.
Maci Pridemore
Salida Middle School fifth-grader
Parents: Jesse and Sarah Pridemore
Nominating teacher: Sandy Love
Comments: Maci is being recognized because of her passion for learning.
She continually tries her best in all subject areas and is eager to help her classmates.
Maci has a natural leadership quality with the fifth grade students. Maci’s positive attitude is contagious and really adds motivation in our class.
Tao Adams
Salida millde school sixth-grader
Parents: Rick and Alisa Adams
Nominating teachers: sixth grade core team: Jean Dyer, Michael Lamond, Mary Gagliardi and Stephen Crane
Comments: Tao works hard in class.
He strives to do his best in every activity.
He is kind and thoughtful and a good citizen.
Henry Horne
Salida Middle School seventh-grader
Parents: Anderson Horne and Tiffany Rhodes
Nominating teachers: seventh grade core team: Jacque Fisher, John Goetz, Kate Madden and Wendy Zechman
Comments: Henry strives to do well in school, and his grades reflect growth and achievement in all his classes.
Henry demonstrates social and academic compassion for his fellow students.
He is also skillful in advocating for himself.
He recognizes when he needs support to complete a task and does not hesitate to ask for it.
We applaud Henry’s efforts and celebrate his achievements in the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
Ezekiel “Zeke” Wilcox
Salida Middle School eighth-grader
Parents: Kenny and Sara Wilcox
Nominating teachers: eighth grade core team: Julie Bright, Emily Henderson, Bradley Hines and Amy Tressler
Comments: Attitude, endurance, dedication, determination, leadership, worth ethic, stamina, success- these are not only words that describe an outstanding cross country runner but an exceptional student.
Zeke leads other students by example, has an amazing attitude, treats others with respect, and always completes his assignments at the highest level.
And he does it all with a smile.
Kruz Bennett
Salida High School sophomore
Parents: Matt and Jessica Bennett
Nominating teacher: Audrey Gamache
Comments: Kruz is a kind, thoughtful and dedicated student.
In English, she strives to fully understand the content, and advocates for herself by asking questions.
Her smile and positivity is something I look forward to each day, and while Kruz admits school is not her favorite place to be, she makes the best of it.
She’s simply a joy to have as a student.
Vander Ritchie
Salida High School senior
Parents: Andrew and Summer Ritchie
Nominating teacher: Jodi DeMoss
Comments: Vander excels academically.
His writing is intriguing, clear, and artistic and he inspires other students to do the same through his own work and the kind, encouraging attitude he models.
