Salida School District announced Salida High School will in be remote learning mode until Monday
According to a notification sent out to parents, a large number of students were placed in quarantine Friday due to COVID-19 precautions, prompting the switch to remote.
The action also postponed the first basketball practice for the upcoming season until next week.
Superintendent David Blackburn said two positive cases connected with the high school were reported Friday.
Blackburn said the cases were connected in such a way that 68 students would have to quarantine.
Since the second semester started Monday, it was felt that having all students start the semester in the same format would be beneficial for all teachers and students at the high school.
Blackburn said, in contrast to the beginning of the year, more precise quarantine procedures means only four days instead of two weeks of remote learning.
Instruction at all other district campuses remained in-person as of Monday.
