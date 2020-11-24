The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) is hosting programs to supplement homeschooling in Salida in December.
All programs are located at Chisholm Park and include the following sessions, subjects, times and dates.
• Session 1: bat ecology, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 3.
• Session 2: wilderness survival, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 10.
• Session 3: winter ecology, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 17.
Youth 5 years old and older can register for $5 per student by logging on to https://garna.org/calendar/salida-2020-homeschool-supplementation-2-2/.
GARNA’s homeschool programs are designed to supplement students’ online curriculum by teaching about nature out in the backyard.
Homeschool programs also provide the opportunity for kids to take a break from the hustle and bustle of their coursework and step away from their screens for a bit.
Group size is limited to six youth per instructor, from no more than two families per group, per COVID-19 public health regulations.
For more information about the program, COVID-19 impacts, and to register, visit garna.org/.
