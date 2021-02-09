Salida School Board will consider a resolution declaring fiscal exigency at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
The declaration would be in response to the district’s shortfall of about $1.7 million due to COVID-19 and its effect of the state economy.
In May the state announced a more than $3 billion shortfall due to the economic effects of COVID-19. As a result the state budget committee cut $448 million from kindergarten-twelfth grade education.
At the time Blackburn predicted a 10 percent cut in state funds for the district, which in addition to rising costs, might necessitate cuts and a conservative approach to future budgeting.
Looking ahead to the deficit, in December Salida School Board approved the district’s Collective Bargaining Team recommendations of a salary freeze with a one-time retention payment of not less than $500 for all staff.
At today’s meeting the board will also vote on authorization for the superintendent to offer retirement buy-out for more experienced teachers.
Other items to be voted on at the meeting include policy changes, a lease with Diesslin Structures Inc. and new graduation requirements.
Among the items in the consent agenda this month are personnel items, policy items and approval of the superintendent’s contract.
The board will also hear a detailed report from Horizon’s Exploratory Academy and discuss a vaccination and COVID-19 update, alternative school programming and a review of the board’s recent retreat.
The school board meeting begins at 6 p.m. today and may be attended virtually at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81086817694?pwd=UmRqNjJ1ZkFmaDlodUFyc2JmbUkrQT09
Meeting ID: 810 8681 7694
Passcode: i9xmQD
