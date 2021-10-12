Salida School Board will hear an update from representatives of strategic planning consultant Onward Education Consulting at their October board meeting.
Onward Education Consulting has begun holding focus groups in order to gather data for development of an updated strategic plan for the district.
The board will also hear a COVID-19 update as it relates to Salida Schools.
Managers and school principals will also present reports to the board on their departments and buildings.
No action items are planned unless items are removed from the consent agenda for further discussion.
Under the consent agenda, the board will consider claims payable, the resignations of Johnny Rowe, custodian, Larry Parks, maintenance technician, Desirae Wilkins, Longfellow Elementary School paraprofessional, Brandon Hawkins, facilities/safety director and Audrey Gamache, Salida high School teacher.
Two new hires are also on the consent agenda for approval, Faren Paden, Longfellow Elementary School paraprofessional and Keli Daugherty, Salida Early Childhood Center paraprofessional.
Policy adoptions as recommended by Colorado Association of School Boards will also be considered under the consent agenda as well as a policy updated salary schedule for additional classified staff.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. at the Kesner board room, 349 E. Ninth St. There is limited seating in the board room. The meeting may also be viewed via YouTube on the Salida Schools channel.
Requests for public comment should be emailed to board secretary Kim LeTourneau at kletourneau@salidaschools.org by 2 p.m. Tuesday including the speaker’s name and topic to be addressed. Speakers should be prepared to limit their comments to three minutes. No more than two people may speak on the same subject.
