Shavano Academic Booster Club announced its January students of the month for Salida School District R-32-J.

Teachers select monthly winners based on excellence in academic achievement, extracurricular activities, special efforts and/or citizenship.

Dakota Boggs

Longfellow Elementary School third-grader

Parent: Sarah Boggs

Nominating teacher: Heidi Leonhard

Comments: Dakota’s dedication to his learning is inspiring to all who work with him. 

He takes on additional tasks to expand his understanding and seeks to gain additional knowledge in all subjects. 

Every project and assignment is completed with quality and thoughtfulness.

Lake Secor

Longfellow Elementary School third-grader

Parents: Alexander Secor and Kimiko Uno

Nominating teacher: Jennifer Majeski

Comments: It’s amazing how Lake is able to accomplish many things while learning online. 

Lake has become independent with her online studies and attends all scheduled meetings. 

She also is more comfortable sharing ideas during Google meetings and is willing to help others when needed. 

Lake has shown resilience during this learning process and will continue to grow and be a great role model to her peers.

Scout Griffin

Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grader

Parent: Bethany Griffin

Nominating teacher: Debra Norby Colgate

Comments: Scout is one of those students who it feels like you’ve known for years. 

She is a good friend and makes smart choices naturally. She strives to do her best each day and provides her teacher with numerous boosts. 

Scout is quiet leader, she helps her teammates with reminding them about good choices and following procedures. 

She has excelled in every academic subject because she is not afraid of hard work. Scout will be a thoughtful and caring life-long learner.

Isela Orosco Angulo

Salida Middle School fifth-grader

Parents: Juan Jose Lopez-Mendoza and Dorivel Orosco

Nominating teacher: Keri Godina

Comments: Isela is an amazing student who works hard, perseveres when things are tough and always does her best. 

She has been a master at rapidly learning English and amazes me with her accomplishments everyday. 

Math is the subject she excels in, and she is a top notch citizen in class that is liked by all her peers. I have never had a student who could work so hard and still smile at the same time.

Sydney Jackson

Salida Middle School sixth-grader

Parents: Tracy Jackson and Patrick Jaskson

Nominating teacher: Sixth grade core team: Jean Dyer, Michael Lemaond, Mary Gagliardi and Stephen Crane.

Comments: Sydney gave a Herculean effort staying engaged while she was in quarantine and learning remotely. 

She zealously attended class meetings and made sure all her work was completed and turned in.

Jaden Tidwell

Salida High School freshman

Parents: Melinda Juarez and Dustin Tidwell

Nominating teacher: Haley Huffman

Comments: Jaden is always working 100 percent in my class while being respectful and kind to other students and teachers.

Rasalas Wickett

Salida High School sophomore

Parents: Vesper Gers and (dad) John Wickett

Nominating teacher: Amy Moore

Comments: Rasalas is a student who is inquisitive and curious about the world around him. 

He brings this into the classroom and asks insightful questions that further conversation and discussion. 

In addition, he is kind and respectful to the people around him garnering the respect of his peers and teachers.

Reece White

Salida High School senior

Parents: Monica and Andrew White

Nominating teacher: Kate Clark

Comments: Reece has demonstrated tenacity, appetite for knowledge, independent problem-solving and the willingness to ask for help when necessary. 

Her willingness to face fear rather than running away from challenging goals is notable. She always shares her ideas and experiences in class.

 

