Shavano Academic Booster Club announced its January students of the month for Salida School District R-32-J.
Teachers select monthly winners based on excellence in academic achievement, extracurricular activities, special efforts and/or citizenship.
Dakota Boggs
Longfellow Elementary School third-grader
Parent: Sarah Boggs
Nominating teacher: Heidi Leonhard
Comments: Dakota’s dedication to his learning is inspiring to all who work with him.
He takes on additional tasks to expand his understanding and seeks to gain additional knowledge in all subjects.
Every project and assignment is completed with quality and thoughtfulness.
Lake Secor
Longfellow Elementary School third-grader
Parents: Alexander Secor and Kimiko Uno
Nominating teacher: Jennifer Majeski
Comments: It’s amazing how Lake is able to accomplish many things while learning online.
Lake has become independent with her online studies and attends all scheduled meetings.
She also is more comfortable sharing ideas during Google meetings and is willing to help others when needed.
Lake has shown resilience during this learning process and will continue to grow and be a great role model to her peers.
Scout Griffin
Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grader
Parent: Bethany Griffin
Nominating teacher: Debra Norby Colgate
Comments: Scout is one of those students who it feels like you’ve known for years.
She is a good friend and makes smart choices naturally. She strives to do her best each day and provides her teacher with numerous boosts.
Scout is quiet leader, she helps her teammates with reminding them about good choices and following procedures.
She has excelled in every academic subject because she is not afraid of hard work. Scout will be a thoughtful and caring life-long learner.
Isela Orosco Angulo
Salida Middle School fifth-grader
Parents: Juan Jose Lopez-Mendoza and Dorivel Orosco
Nominating teacher: Keri Godina
Comments: Isela is an amazing student who works hard, perseveres when things are tough and always does her best.
She has been a master at rapidly learning English and amazes me with her accomplishments everyday.
Math is the subject she excels in, and she is a top notch citizen in class that is liked by all her peers. I have never had a student who could work so hard and still smile at the same time.
Sydney Jackson
Salida Middle School sixth-grader
Parents: Tracy Jackson and Patrick Jaskson
Nominating teacher: Sixth grade core team: Jean Dyer, Michael Lemaond, Mary Gagliardi and Stephen Crane.
Comments: Sydney gave a Herculean effort staying engaged while she was in quarantine and learning remotely.
She zealously attended class meetings and made sure all her work was completed and turned in.
Jaden Tidwell
Salida High School freshman
Parents: Melinda Juarez and Dustin Tidwell
Nominating teacher: Haley Huffman
Comments: Jaden is always working 100 percent in my class while being respectful and kind to other students and teachers.
Rasalas Wickett
Salida High School sophomore
Parents: Vesper Gers and (dad) John Wickett
Nominating teacher: Amy Moore
Comments: Rasalas is a student who is inquisitive and curious about the world around him.
He brings this into the classroom and asks insightful questions that further conversation and discussion.
In addition, he is kind and respectful to the people around him garnering the respect of his peers and teachers.
Reece White
Salida High School senior
Parents: Monica and Andrew White
Nominating teacher: Kate Clark
Comments: Reece has demonstrated tenacity, appetite for knowledge, independent problem-solving and the willingness to ask for help when necessary.
Her willingness to face fear rather than running away from challenging goals is notable. She always shares her ideas and experiences in class.
