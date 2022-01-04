by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy, in an order issued Thursday, granted a motion disqualifying himself from adjudicating the Barry Morphew case.
A motion filed by Morphew’s attorneys, Iris Eytan and Dru Nielsen, called for Murphy to disqualify himself due to his long-standing relationship with Sean McDermott, a member of the firm representing Shoshona Darke, who is associated with Morphew.
“The Court has known Mr. McDermott for at least 40 years,” the order stated.
“The Court attended the same schools as Mr. McDermott – including high school. Mr. McDermott is close friends with the Court’s sister and brother-in-law and they socialize regularly.”
Past professional connections and social connections were also cited.
The question of whether Darke might be called as a witness was a reason cited for the motion to disqualify, since her attorney, Martin Stuart of the law firm of McDermott, Stuart and Ward of Denver, would be present to advise her on her Fifth Amendment privilege and other legal matters.
After a review of case law, Murphy determined, “Even though the conflict relates to a very small portion of the case, and even though the Court does not personally believe the relationship with Mr. McDermott would affect the Court, the Court finds it has no choice but to disqualify.”
Ordinarily a new judge would be appointed by the district’s chief judge once a disqualification occurs.
In this case, Murphy is the chief judge for the district, so the appointment of a new judge falls to the district administrator.
