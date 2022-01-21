Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Gregory Harold Sapp, 52, of Buena Vista Dec. 28 on charges of second-degree assault – strangulation, possession of weapons by a previous offender and harassment. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Penelope Eve Freedman, 38, Steamboat Springs, was arrested Dec. 28 on an Eagle County warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jace Dean Long, 33, Lakewood, was arrested Dec. 28 on a charge of failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Dale Gene Havens, 29, Moffat, was arrested Dec. 28 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Rhonda C. Easter, 58, Salida, was arrested Dec. 28 on a charge of violation of secured bail bond conditions. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Karly Rae Kallungi, 36, Colorado Springs, was arrested Dec. 27 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. She was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.