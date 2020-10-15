Salida Police filed additional charges against Mack Hill, who was arrested Oct. 8 in connection with a string of car break-ins and thefts following a multi-jurisdictional investigation.
Additional charges include: first degree criminal trespass, aggravated motor vehicle theft, theft, and motor vehicle theft.
The new charges stem from a series of vehicle break-ins reported Oct. 1.
Hill appeared in 11th Judicial District court by audio-visual from the Chaffee County Detention Center Wednesday.
In addition to the most recent charges against him, Hill faces a possible revocation of probation for a previous Class 5 felony conviction.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy set a court date of 8:30 a.m. Nov. 5, by which time formal charges against Hill are due to be filed by the District Attorney’s office.
