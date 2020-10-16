Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Zachary Kevin Alston, 30, of Cañon City, Oct. 10, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice and violation of a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $500 bail on the warrant and without bond on violation of a restraining order.
Jimmy Charles Donner, 52, of Salida, was arrested Oct. 7, on warrants charging fugitive of justice and failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $1,250 bail.
Annette Quezada, 59, of Greeley, was arrested Oct. 7, on a charge of theft – shoplifting. She was released on a summons.
Michelle Linda Giancontieri, 70, of Nathrop, was arrested Oct. 7, on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, moving traffic violation, open marijuana container in vehicle, mandatory and voluntary restricted licenses following alcohol and driving a vehicle under revocation. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Amanda Jean Alloy, 40, of Aurora, was arrested Oct. 7, on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jeffrey Morgan Jewell, 34, of Salida, was arrested Oct. 6, on two warrants charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Rachel Maree Jimenez, 31, of Buena Vista, was arrested Oct. 6, on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Michelle Linda Giancontieri, 70, of Nathrop, was arrested Oct. 6, on charges of violating restrictions on driver’s license regarding interlock device and driving a vehicle when license under restraint. She was released on a summons.
Thomas David Eakin, 40, of Salida, was arrested Oct. 6, on a warrant charging family offence – domestic and harassment. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.