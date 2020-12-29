Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Andrew Harold Carroll, 50, of Villa Grove, Dec. 13 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Karen M. Gallagher, 58, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Dec. 13, on charges of simple assault and domestic violence. She was held without bond.
Jeffrey Morgan Jewell, 34, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 12, on charges of child abuse, domestic violence, violation of a restraining order, harassment. He was held without bond.
William Thomas Lollar, 39, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 10, on charges of domestic violence and a violation of a restraining order. He was held without bond.
William Thomas Lollar, 39, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 9 on charges of third degree criminal assault, criminal mischief – private and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Tyson Hoff, 33, of Bailey, was arrested Dec. 9, on charges of moving traffic violation and traffic offence – driving vehicle when license under restraint (suspended). He was released on a summons.
Cherii Fresquez, 32, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 9, on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Dylan Jay Maurstad, 26, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 9, on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Daniel Jason Wylie, 46, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 8, on a charge of criminal mischief – private. He was released on a summons.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.