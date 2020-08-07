Angelina Sanchez will wait another three weeks before entering a plea in the animal cruelty case for which she is charged with 5 counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and 16 counts of misdemeanor cruelty.
The charges stem from the discovery and confiscation of 15 Chihuahua-mix dogs from her home July 23, 2019 following a report of neglect.
At the time five dead dogs and one dead rabbit were also discovered on the premises.
Sanchez also faces charges of violation of bail bond conditions from Aug., 29, 2019, when an additional nine dogs were discovered at another house connected to her.
Sanchez’s Attorney Donald “Chip” Cutler told the court he had received a revised offer from Assistant District Attorney Ashley McCuaig and needed time to discuss it with his client.
The matter was rescheduled by 11th Judicial District Court Judge Stephen Groome and Sanchez is next due to appear in court for a plea hearing at 1 p.m. Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.