Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alicia, Maria Velasquez, 44, of Salida, Jan. 23, on a charge of violation of a restraining order. She was held without bond.
Angelo Joseph Delora Jr., 29, of Salida was arrested Jan. 23, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Timothy Magee, 56, of Buena Vista, was arrested Jan. 22, on a charge of possession of amphetamine. He was released on a summons.
Matthew Espinoza Jr., 39, of Capulin, was arrested Jan. 21, on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Heather Virginia Ralston, 51, of Superior, was arrested Jan. 21, on two warrants charging violation of a restraining order. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
