Ernest Marquez, attorney representing Herbert Scott, asked for a preliminary hearing in Scott’s case to be set for May.
Scott is charged with multiple obscenity and sexual abuse charges stemming from incidents alleged to have occurred at The Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch between Oct. 1, 2019 and Aug. 13.
Marquez told 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy he has hired another attorney to work with him on the case and she is still reviewing discovery in the case.
He asked that a preliminary hearing be set out at least 90 days to allow time for that review.
The preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled to be held at 8:30 a.m. May 20.
A status conference is set for 2:30 Feb. 18, at which time Scott’s bond may be reviewed and the judge will consider a request by Scott to reside out of state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.