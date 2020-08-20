Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeremiah Joseph Welch, 34, of Loveland, Aug. 16, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was issued a summons.
Damian Douglas Woodruff, 22, of Salida, was arrested Aug. 14, on a charge of driving a vehicle while license suspended. He was issued a summons.
Kevin Ross Snyder, 34, of Buena Vista, was arrested Aug. 14, on a charge of prohibited use of a weapon. He was issued a summons.
Ryan Joseph Whitten, 43, of Salida, was arrested Aug. 12, on charges of driving while ability impaired and a moving traffic violation. He was issued a summons.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
