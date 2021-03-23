Salida police officers arrested Karmen Marie Cole, 32, of Salida, March 5, on charges of unlawful use of a controlled substance. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Cody L. Lambert, 22, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 27, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jonathan Tyler Dohm, 27, of San Diego, California, was arrested Feb. 26, on charges of third degree simple assault, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, resisting arrest and second degree aggravated assault of a police officer. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Robert Leonard McNevin, 33, of Moffat, was arrested Feb. 26, on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, failure to drive in a single lane (weaving), speeding 10-19 mph over the prima facie limit, driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 or more. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jaysen Allan Thomas, 28, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 26, on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held without bond.
Michael Duane Houghton, 39, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 25, on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. He was held without bond.
Vanessa Lachelle Medina, 30, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 25, on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. She was held without bond.
Dylan Jacob Phelps, 24, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 24, on two counts of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Devin William McKesson-Buccholtz, 25, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 24, on charges of disorderly conduct – petty, operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public roadway and driving a vehicle when license under restraint – revoked. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Kayla Paige Harrison, 28, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 21, on charges of Conspiracy to commit a felony, intimidating a witness or victim and tampering with a witness or victim. She was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
