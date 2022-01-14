Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Heidi Angelique Leibseit, 50, of Salida, Jan. 8 on charges of criminal mischief – private. She was issued a summons.
Shantel M. Hogan-Worrell, 38, Buena Vista, was arrested Jan. 8 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Lucas Allen Starr, 36, Buchanan, Michigan, was arrested Jan. 7 on a charge of furnishing cigarettes to minors. He was issued a summons.
Brandon Dee Micheal Fairchild, 24, Amarillo, Texas, was arrested Jan. 7 on a charge of selling liquor. He was issued a summons.
Thomas S. Navarette, 55, Buena Vista, was arrested Jan. 7 on a charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor. He was issued a summons.
Alexander Stephen Jacobson, 23, Buena Vista, was arrested Jan. 7 on two warrants charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Miranda Carlene Anderson, 36, Poncha Springs, was arrested Jan. 5 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Joshua Duane Hayes, 36, Woodland Park, was arrested Jan. 3, on warrants charging three counts of fugitive of justice, driving when license under restraint and speeding. He was held in lieu of $4,000 bail.
Miranda Carlene Anderson, 36, Poncha Springs, was arrested Jan. 3 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, habitual traffic offender and driving a vehicle under revocation. She was held in lieu of $6,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
