Salida police officers arrested Richard Ace Brannon, 34, of Salida July 25 on a charge of driving a motor vehicle when license under restraint – revoked. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Bridget Kay Bidwell, 24, Cañon City, was arrested July 24, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and violation of a protection order. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Philip Todd Osbon, 47, Baytown, Texas, was arrested July 24 on a charge of retaliation against a witness or victim. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Morris Winton Gunter, 38, Buena Vista, was arrested July 22 on charges of third-degree simple assault, third-degree criminal trespass, domestic violence, harassment with insults, taunts and challenges and violation of a protection order. He was held without bond.
Mary Colleen Fortune, 35, Salida, was arrested July 22 on a charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Karmen Marie Cole, 32, Salida, was arrested July 20 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Tyler Heidenreich, 34, Salida, was arrested July 17 on charges of third-degree simple assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Heidi Angelique Leibseit, 50, Buena Vista, was arrested July 16 on charges of indecent exposure and child abuse – knowingly or recklessly. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Joshua Ramon Salaz, 35, Albuquerque, New Mexico, was arrested July 16 on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Paul Joseph Brandt, 51, Salida, was arrested July 15 on a charge of second-degree aggravated assault of a police officer. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Louis Henry Maier Jr., 34, Oldtown, Maryland, was arrested July 13 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint – suspended, failure to display valid registration, failure to drive in a single lane – weaving, operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public roadway and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Timothy David Miller, 40, Durango, was arrested July 12 on charges of failure to stop as required at a stop sign at a through highway, vehicle not equipped with turn signals as required and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Cory Neal Kaess, 30, Salida, was arrested July 12 on charges of careless driving, possessing an illegal weapon and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Bridget Arlene Soltz, 57, Salida was arrested July 11 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Michael Eugene Morgan, 38, Alamosa, was arrested July 10 on a charge of theft. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Juan Miguel Avila, 25, Alamosa, was arrested July 10 on charges of theft and possession of burglary tools. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Shane McKibben, 47, Alamosa, was arrested July 10 on a charge of theft. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Henry Gordon Wells, 25, Salida, was arrested July 9 on charges of child abuse – negligence, failure to display lamps when required, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Michael Henry Shelton, 36, Salida, was arrested July 9 on charges of criminal mischief, domestic violence, felony aggravated menacing with a weapon and obstructing a peace officer. He was held without bond.
Richard Ace Brannon, 34, Salida, was arrested July 8 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint – revoked, failure to display lamps when required, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both and two charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $4,000 bail.
Christopher Allen Reynolds, 46, Salida, was arrested July 8 on charges of theft, conspiracy to commit a felony, fraud by check – other method, identity theft using a financial device and forgery. He was held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Amanda Jean Alloy, 41, Aurora, was arrested July 7 on charges of defrauding a secured creditor – over $20,000, forgery, fraud by check – other method, identity theft using a financial device and theft. She was held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Scotty Lynn Johnson, 43, Poncha Springs, was arrested July 6 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
John Grant Holcomb, 32, Salida, was arrested July 5 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Lucia Sonya Martinez, 19, Monte Vista, was arrested July 2, on a charge of theft. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Renee Freda Archuleta, 33, Monte Vista, was arrested July 2 on charges of criminal impersonation and second-degree burglary. She was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Heidi Angelique Leibseit, 50, Salida, was arrested July 2 on a charge of false reporting to authorities. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Alexander Stephen Jacobson, 22, Salida, was arrested July 2 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
John T. Schoenke, 41, Salida, was arrested July 1 on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
