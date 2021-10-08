Salida police officers arrested Jeffrey Allen Puckett, 50, of Salida Sept. 16 on charges of third-degree simple assault and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
John T. Schoenke, 41, Salida, was arrested Sept. 15 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Timothy Wade Barton Jr., 39, Salida, was arrested Sept. 15 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Kaelin Dungan-Sullivan, 31, Howard, was arrested Sept. 14 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Matthew Wayne Poplin, 28, Moffat, was arrested Sept. 13 on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Brianna Therese Wancura, 31, Salida, was arrested Sept. 11 on charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and second-degree aggravated assault of a police officer with weapon. She was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Alexander Joel Brantley, 30, Leadville, was arrested Sept. 10 on charges of failure to drive in a single lane (weaving), driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both and two counts of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $8,500 bail.
Chad Stahoviak, 46, Moffat, was arrested Sept. 10 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Max James Keller, 47, Salida, was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of drinking from or possessing an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle, failure to drive in a single lane (weaving), failure to present evidence of insurance upon request, failure to signal as required or giving an improper signal and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Rhianna Elizabeth Weiss, 30, Salida, was arrested Sept. 9 on two counts of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Karmen Cole, 32, Salida, was arrested Sept. 8 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jesse Richard Derke, 40, Salida, was arrested Sept. 8 on a charge of theft. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Allen Smith, 61, Colorado Springs, was arrested Sept. 7 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Joshua W. Fastie, 45, Salida, was arrested Sept. 6 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Shawna Sherrill, 43, Peyton, was arrested Sept. 5 on a charge of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Nicholas Andre Labrador, 22, Orlando, Florida, was arrested Sept. 4 on charges of obstructing a peace officer and theft. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Misty Dawn Friedenberger, 39, Salida, was arrested Sept. 4 for on a charge of third-degree simple assault. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Tarron Rachelle Johnson, 42, Salida, was arrested Sept. 3 on charges of vehicle not equipped with tail lamps as required, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Oshlynn Meacham, 23, Crestone, was arrested Sept. 3 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Levi Taylor Herrera, 30, Salida, was arrested Sept. 3 on charges of theft, crimes against an at-risk adult or juvenile, criminal possession of forged instrument, forgery and identity theft using a financial device. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Michael Gregory Janes, 66, Pueblo, was arrested Sept. 2 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jimmy Don Feerer, 41, Cañon City, was arrested Sept. 1 on charges of second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond on the first charge and in lieu of $ 5,500 on the other charges.
Lee August Maurer, 39, Salida, was arrested Sept. 1 on charges of false reporting to authorities, identity theft using a financial device and first-degree criminal trespass – theft from vehicle. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
