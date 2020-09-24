Romio S. Fiti, 53, of Nathrop pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of driving under the influence and criminal attempt to commit first-degree criminal trespass.
The charges stem from Jan. 8, when Fiti led Buena Vista police on a chase from Buena Vista to Nathrop.
At the time of his arrest Fiti allegedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.141.
Other charges against Fiti, including vehicular eluding, reckless driving and illegal possession or consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, were dropped under the plea agreement.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy accepted Fiti’s plea and ordered an alcohol evaluation prior to sentencing.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 8.
