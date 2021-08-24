The preliminary/proof evident hearing in the case of Barry Morphew, accused in the disappearance and death of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, continued Monday in District Court with Chief Judge Patrick Murphy presiding.
Suzanne Morphew disappeared on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020. Barry Morphew was arrested May 5, charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and attempting to influence a public servant.
Her body has not been found.
Monday was the third day of the hearing and opened with the prosecution continuing questioning of FBI agent Jonathan Grusing, an expert on no-body homicides who did a victimology assessment with Barry following Suzanne’s disappearance. A victimology assessment is intended to learn about the victim and aspects about her that would point to the person responsible for the disappearance.
Reporting on his conversations with Barry, Grusing said he asked about the five trash dumps Barry made after traveling to Broomfield for a job there on Sunday morning, the day Suzanne disappeared. Surveillance cameras recorded him dumping in a McDonald’s trash and other locations and packing the trash down. He explained he was pushing trash down because the trash was heaping.
In another dump, listed as trash dump No. 5, surveillance recorded him dumping a plastic tree pot that came from a Salida nursery.
An item initially described as a tranquilizer dart cap found in the dryer was later identified as a needle sheath after defense attorney Dru Nielson pointed out that darts don’t have caps.
Dart material was found in the garage with directions on how to fill them, but searches by law enforcement failed to find any vials as depicted in an owner’s manual found on the property. Barry said if a cap was found it had nothing to do with him. Grusing said he could not say how long the cap had been in the dryer. It was found on May 19, nine days after law enforcement had control of the Morphew house. DNA from two people was found on the cap. Neither was from Barry.
FBI agents Kenneth Harris and Grusing questioned Barry about going to the turnaround in Garfield on the morning he was headed to Broomfield on May 10, which would have taken him to an area where Suzanne’s bicycle helmet was found. Barry said he spotted a bull elk and followed him to see where he would shed his antlers. It was later pointed out that bull elk and buck deer do not shed their antlers in May.
Barry stated he used tranquilizers on deer so he could cut off their antlers. However Undersheriff Andy Rohrich, in testifying, said a search of the Morphew property produced no antlers that had been sawed off.
Rohrich, when questioned about his meeting with Barry on the night of May 10, said he noticed hand and arm injuries on Barry, and he thought Barry’s emotions were “crocodile tears.”
A book, “Courage to Change” from Al-Anon, was found on the couch along with a Bible and was turned face down to the dates May 9 and 10 and was apparently read on a daily basis.
Burned contents in the fireplace included file folder hangers. Barry said he and Suzanne had been cleaning out files.
Other points that surfaced in Monday’s hearing were:
• No blood was found anywhere.
• A search of Suzanne’s car revealed her money, identification and credit cards were in the vehicle.
• Morgan Gentile, an employee of Barry’s, said she had never seen him violent or lose his temper, and he was always respectful toward her. She said he loved his wife. She knew him four months.
• On the day of the job in Broomfield, May 10, Cassidy Cordova, another employee, was supposed to go with Gentile to Broomfield but was out of town, so another employee, Jeff Puckett, went. Gentile and Puckett noticed the strong smell of chlorine in the hotel room Barry had vacated and left for Puckett to occupy. A hotel employee later said that room was just above the hotel’s pool, and in September the room still smelled of chlorine.
• Barry claimed Suzanne was using alcohol and drugs, and when she needed money she went to him. He was her ATM.
• Asked if he had any alternative suspects in Suzanne’s disappearance, Barry named two men, neither of whom was Jeff Libler, the man later identified as her lover.
• Harris and Grusing did not tell Barry the name of his wife’s lover until Jan. 27, and at that time he professed disbelief, saying she would be the last person in the world to do that.
• Barry asked the FBI agents if they could give him immunity if “I opened up my life to you.”
• Asked about voting on Suzanne’s behalf in November, after she disappeared, Barry said he knew she was going to vote for Trump so he did it on her behalf.
• Barry said he was in shock for five days after Suzanne’s disappearance, and if he forgot or left something out when questioned, it was not intentional.
The hearing resumes this morning at 9 a.m.
