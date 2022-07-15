Salida police officers arrested Scott Edward Milliken, 30, of Salida July 11 on charges of failure to present evidence of insurance upon request, operating a vehicle with defective or missing headlamps, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Phillip Joseph Snyder, 22, Wheat Ridge, was arrested July 11 on charges of failure to display a valid registration and driving a vehicle on the highway when license was restrained for express consent or alcohol. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Todd Charles Walters, 43, Mound, Minnesota, was arrested July 11 on a charge of first-degree criminal trespass. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Chriss Allen Wood, 57, Poncha Springs, was arrested July 10 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Heather Lynn Brazell, 32, Salida, was arrested July 10 on charges of harassment with insults, taunts and challenges and third-degree simple assault. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
David Uriah Busse, 30, Salida, was arrested July 9 on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and second-degree aggravated assault of a police officer. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Kurt Michael Kopec, 38, Centennial, was arrested July 9 on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Judy Ann Smith-Shuford, 64, Salida, was arrested July 8 on a charge of violation of a protection order. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Kasey Lee Best, 32, Howard, was arrested July 7 on charges of possessing an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to display valid registration, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request, obstructing a peace officer and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Akbar Mustafa Kral, 18, Poncha Springs, was arrested July 5 on two charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Judy Ann Smith-Shuford, 64, Salida, was arrested July 5 on a charge of violation of a protection order. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Trenton Von McEwen, 29, Mosca, was arrested July 4 on charges of prohibited use of weapons and violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Frederick Calvin Palmer, 56, Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested July 4 on a charge of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jeffrey Allen Huschitt, 54, Pagosa Springs, was arrested July 3 on a charge of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Kathrine Ann Larson, 52, Pagosa Springs, was arrested July 3 on charges of third-degree simple assault and domestic violence. She was held without bond.
Jordyn Elisabeth Velasquez, 30, Elizabeth, was arrested July 1 on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, accessory to a crime if the crime was a Class 3, 4 or 5 felony, theft, crimes against at-risk adult or juvenile – theft no force, and second-degree burglary. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Leo James Luna, 30, Salida, was arrested July 1 on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, theft, crimes against at-risk adult or juvenile – theft no force, and second-degree burglary. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Dylan Jay Maurstad, 28, Salida, was arrested July 1 on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful sale of heroin. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Leo James Luna, 30, Salida, was arrested June 30 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He wash held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Gwen Marie Buckingham, 59, Kenyon, Minnesota, was arrested June 29 on a charge of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Judy Ann Smith-Shuford, 64, Salida, was arrested June 28 on a charge of failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Cathy Ann Malone, 61, Salida, was arrested June 27 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Phillip Joseph Snyder, 22, Wheat Ridge, was arrested June 25 on three charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Lee August Maurer, 40, Salida, was arrested June 25 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jason Lee Roecker, 47, Buena Vista, was arrested June 25 on charges of abusing toxic vapors, theft, obstructing a peace officer, violation of a protection order and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Kyle Ross Moore, 25, Salida, was arrested June 25 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Justin Michael Gallardo, 29, Florence, was arrested June 24 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree burglary. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Nathaniel Michael Merkley, 31, Saguache, was arrested June 23 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Kenneth Paul Kuck, 46, Hartsel, was arrested June 23 on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Casey Paul Goehl, 31, Salida, was arrested June 22 on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, kicks and shoves. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
