Defendants connected to Amy “Mother God” Carlson of the Love Has Won religious group, whose body was discovered in a home near Crestone in May, appeared in Saguache County court Tuesday.
Carlson’s mummified body, with the eyes removed, was found in a sleeping bag and wrapped in Christmas lights.
Charges against the seven defendants in the case include counts of child abuse and abuse of a corpse.
Christopher Royer and Jason Castillo appeared by phone before 12th Judicial District Court Judge Amanda Hopkins.
Hopkins agreed to allow Castillo to remove the ankle monitor he has worn as part of his bonded release.
She said she is still concerned he might be a flight risk and ordered Castillo not to leave Saguache County while his case remains in the courts.
Castillo next is set to appear in court at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 17.
The case against Royer was dismissed, and Royer will be allowed to ask that his criminal record be sealed.
Royer’s attorney said Miguel Lamboy, father of one of the children in the complaint, had expressed no objection to dismissal, and several attempts had been made to contact the father of the other child by phone and email, with no response.
Hopkins dismissed the case against Royer with prejudice.
Another defendant, John Robertson, is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. Aug. 17.
