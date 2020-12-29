Salida police officers arrested Eric David Jacobson, 49, of Salida, Dec. 15, on a charge of violation of a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Thomas Keith Price, 39, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 15, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Michael Steve Craig, 30, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 14, on a charge of failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Adam Emarine, 38, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 13, on two charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Amanda Phyllis Granados, 36, of Alamosa, was arrested Dec. 13, on charges of theft – shoplifting, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was held without bond on the first charge and in lieu of $2,500 bail for on the second charge.
Ian Davy Lucero, 36, of Alamosa, was arrested Dec. 13, on charges of theft – shoplifting, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Alexander Stephen Jacobson, 22, of Salida was arrested Dec. 12, on a charge of violation of a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Franklin Lee Richardt, 33, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 10, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice and unlawful distribution, manufacture, dispense sale or possession – amphetamine (sell). He was held in lieu of $10,500 bail.
Jimmy Charles Donner, 52, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 10, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jennifer Minnie Hanson, 40, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 5, on charges of theft, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving a vehicle while license under restraint (revoked). She was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Lee A. Maurer, 39, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 5, on a charge of theft. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Alexander S. Hobson, 27, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 4, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
William Curtis Pitney, 39, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 4, on charges of displaying expired license plates, driving a vehicle when license under restraint (suspended) and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
William Curtis Pitney, 39, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 3, on a charge of unlawful distribution, manufacture, dispense, sale or possession –heroin (sell). He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Jewel Marie Jump, 22, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Dec. 3, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful distribution, manufacture, dispense, sale or possession – amphetamine (sell). She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Cameron Blake Gordanier, 22, of Buena Vista, was arrested Dec. 3, on charges of accessory to a crime if crime was a Class 3, 4 or 5 felony, failure to drive in a single lane (weaving), possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful distribution, manufacture, dispense, sale or possession – amphetamine (sell) and failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $5,150 bail.
Franklin Lee Richardt, 33, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 2, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Andre Michael Sanchez, 22, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 2, on two charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail on cone charge and without bond on the other charge.
Shauna Danielle McCormick, 28, on Salida, was arrested Dec. 1, on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. She was held without bond.
Christopher Robert Martin, 33, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 1, on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves and kicks. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
