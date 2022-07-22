Barry Morphew pleaded guilty to forgery, a Class 5 felony, in relation to a ballot turned in by Morphew for his missing wife, Suzanne Morphew, during the November 2020 election.
He was given a deferred judgment and sentenced to 32 hours of public service.
Under a deferred judgement, if Morphew does not violate the probation conditions nor commit any other crime, the charges will be dismissed and the file sealed.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy cautioned Morphew that if he violated the conditions of the deferred judgment by committing a criminal act, violating probation or failing to perform assigned public service, he could face up to three years in jail followed by two years of probation.
Morphew was charged with forgery and a lesser charge of offenses relating to mail ballots following the discovery of the submission of a predesignated ballot in the name of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, who at that time had been missing for nearly 65 months.
According to the original arrest affidavit, Morphew admitted to filling out the ballot with a vote for Donald Trump and submitting it with his name signed in the witness space.
The affidavit states that, when asked by FBI agents why he submitted the ballot, Morphew replied, “Just because I wanted Trump to win.”
Morphew further stated at the time, “I just thought, give him another vote. I figured all these other guys are cheating. I know she (Suzanne) was going to vote for Trump anyway.”
When asked if he knew submitting someone else’s ballot was illegal, Morphew said he didn’t know one couldn’t do that for a spouse.
Before sentencing, Morphew’s attorney Iris Eytan argued that Morphew should not have to serve public service hours because he had spent five months in jail on charges related to his wife’s disappearance and had been under significant surveillance by law enforcement between bailing out of jail and those charges being dropped.
She said Morphew pleaded guilty to the forgery charge because he didn’t want to spend another year in court using up the time and resources of the county.
She argued that since Morphew has found employment in the Denver area, he needs to work to “make back everything he’s lost over the past year.”
Murphy said the other case, for which Morphew was jailed and placed under other restrictions, has nothing to do with the forgery case, and some punishment must be given or when the year of the deferred judgment is up, there would be no consequences for Morphew’s actions.
Before handing down Morphew’s sentence, Murphy said a case of voter fraud must be dealt with.
Working with the probation department, Morphew will be allowed to perform his public service in Denver.
Eytan requested that Morphew be allowed to possess firearms in order to hunt.
Murphy said Morphew would only be allowed to hunt with a bow or a muzzleloader.
Under federal law a defendant with a deferred judgment is still considered convicted until the sentence conditions are fulfilled, so other firearms would remain prohibited while Morphew is on probation.
Murphy also said Morphew must make a specific request with the court as to the time and place he wants to hunt.
