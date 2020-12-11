by D,J, DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Saguache County Sheriff recovered a hatchet Sunday which may have been used to kill Robert Turner, 50, of Salida, according to the arrest affidavit for Donald Garcia, 45, of Saguache.
Turner’s body was discovered in a Saguache home Sunday and Garcia was apprehended Tuesday.
Sheriff Dan Warwick stated in the affidavit that Cpl. Steven Hansen of Saguache County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible homicide at 4:30 a.m. Dec. 6 at 840 Gunnison Ave., Saguache.
Upon responding to the house, Hansen was informed by Reed Last that he had witnessed, through a glass door, Garcia “bring the ax down” and hit Turner.
Last told Hansen he and Garcia had fought afterward, but that Garcia had gotten away.
Hansen investigated the scene and found Turner lying face down with “a pool of blood extending outward from his head.”
Hansen reported he saw a hatchet lying on a table next to the door about 10 feet from the body.
Garcia was arrested under a warrant charging first degree murder. His next appearance in 12th Judicial District Court is scheduled for 4 p.m. Dec. 16 in Saguache.
