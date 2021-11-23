Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested William Harold Barrett Jr., 27, of Salida Nov. 14 on charges of driving under the influence, speeding, driving a vehicle when license under restraint and changing lanes when unsafe. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Rhett Aleksander Lasater, 19, Buena Vista, was arrested Nov. 13 on charges of third-degree assault, third-degree trespass, criminal mischief and a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Christopher Glenn Samuelson, 38, Salida, was arrested Nov. 13 on charges of resisting an officer and obstructing a peace officer. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Elizabeth Nold, 43, Villa Grove, was arrested Nov. 13 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. She was released on a summons.
Sara Jean Nordby, 36, Salida, was arrested Nov. 12 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jennifer Minnie Hanson, 41, Salida, was arrested Nov. 11 on two warrants charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Dana Robert Harrison, 23, Nathrop, was arrested Nov. 8 on charges of second-degree burglary, theft between $300 and $750, violation of a restraining order, trespassing and first-degree criminal trespass of a residence. He was held in lieu of $6,600 bail.
Dianna Alexandria O’Brien, 65, Buena Vista, was arrested Nov. 6 on charges of domestic violence and harassment. She was held without bond.
Robert William Rossa, 44, Buena Vista, was arrested Nov. 4 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Christopher W. Trout, 38, of Denver, was arrested Nov. 3 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Brian Lee Diedrich, 58, Buena Vista, was arrested Nov. 1 on a charge of harassment. He was released on a summons.
Thomas Michael Labosky, 34, Denver, was arrested Nov. 2 on a charge of simple assault. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
