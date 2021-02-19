Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy had a status conference hearing for Daniel Pesch Wednesday.
Pesch faces multiple charges in regards to alleged threats made against Chaffee County Undersheriff Andy Rohrich.
Rosa requested to set the matter over until mid-March, as Pesch was currently involved in a trial in Denver, for allegedly vandalizing the Tri-County Health Department offices located in Arapahoe County, where he was charged with felony criminal mischief.
Murphy agreed and set the new hearing for 1:45 p.m. March 10.
