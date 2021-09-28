Salida police arrested Jeffrey Morgan Jewell, 35, of Salida Sept. 1 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Lee Maurer, 39, Salida, was arrested Aug. 31 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
William Brant McCoy, 52, Salida, was arrested Aug. 31 on charges of criminal mischief and harassment in a public place. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Heidi Angelique Leibseit, 50, Salida, was arrested Aug. 31 on charges of criminal mischief and violation of a protection order. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jeffery Paul New, 51, Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested Aug. 28 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint – suspended, driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, failure to dim lights when approaching an oncoming vehicle and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Nathaniel Lee Abbott, 45, Salida, was arrested Aug. 27 on two charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $10,050 bail.
Rhonda C. Easter, 58, Salida, was arrested Aug. 27 on charges of failure to provide evidence of insurance upon request, failure to yield right-of-way to an emergency vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, vehicle not having turn signals as required, vehicle having defective or no stop lights and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Katurah Gail Kennedy, 42, Salida, was arrested Aug. 27 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Norman Vernon Veasman, 44, Salida, was arrested Aug. 26 on charges of domestic violence and harassment with insults, taunts or challenges. He was held without bond.
Brian P. England, 52, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was arrested Aug. 26 on a charge of harassment by phone or computer. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Carl Harry Kimbley, 33, Salida, was arrested Aug. 25 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Zoey Mariah Drake, 23, Salida, was arrested Aug. 21 on charges of failure to present evidence of insurance upon request, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, vehicle not equipped with tail lamps as required and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Joshua Paul Baukol, 46, Twin Lakes, was arrested Aug. 18 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Tadd Richard Davis, 59, Salida, was arrested Aug. 17 on charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation. He was held in lieu of $500 bail on the latter two charges and without bond on the first.
John Christopher Reifenberg, 50, Durango, was arrested Aug. 16 on charges of displaying a fictitious license plate, driving a vehicle on a highway when license is restrained for express consent or alcohol, driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $6,000 bail.
John T Schoenke, 41, Salida, was arrested Aug. 16 on charges of third-degree criminal trespass and violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Theresa Elizabeth Holguin, 34, Salida, was arrested Aug. 15 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Michael Stanley Flaten, 54, Colorado Springs, was arrested Aug. 15 on charges of driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, failure to drive in a single lane – weaving and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Kaelin Dungan-Sullivan, 31, Gunnison, was arrested Aug. 14 on charges of drinking from or possessing an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, careless driving, failure to remain at an accident scene as directed by police, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Shannon Patrick Hemingway, 55, Salida, was arrested Aug. 13 on charges of drinking from or possessing an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, careless driving, failure to remain at an accident scene as directed by police, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
John Grant Holcomb, 32, Salida, was arrested Aug. 13 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
