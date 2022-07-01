Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Barry Alan Hicks, 54, of Buena Vista June 26 on charges of domestic violence and violation of a restraining order. He was held without bond.
Hope Eleonore Adams, 26, Poncha Springs,was arrested June 24 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Christina Theresa Hussey, 37, Ehrenberg, Arizona, was arrested June 24 on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. She was held without bond.
Alexander Martin Nordby, 30, Salida, was arrested June 23 on charges of second-degree aggravated assault – strangulation and domestic violence, and two warrants charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond on the first two charges and in lieu of $3,000 bail on the warrants.
Manuel Victor Vigil, 26, Alamosa, was arrested June 23 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Kathleen Mary Gossett, 58, Buena Vista, was arrested June 23 on three warrants charging fugitive of justice and a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Clyde Matthew Jones, 40, Breckenridge, was arrested June 23 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and open marijuana container in a vehicle. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Kenneth Paul Kuck, 46, Golden, was arrested June 23 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Joshua R. Corson, 34, Madison, Maine, was arrested June 22 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol per se and driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s license. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
