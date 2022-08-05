Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Warren Michael Jenkins, 55, of Denver July 24 on a charge of driving a vehicle under revocation. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.

Layton Tyrus Mitchell, 21, Buena Vista, was arrested July 23 on a charge of violation of a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.

