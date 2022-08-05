Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Warren Michael Jenkins, 55, of Denver July 24 on a charge of driving a vehicle under revocation. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Layton Tyrus Mitchell, 21, Buena Vista, was arrested July 23 on a charge of violation of a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Eric Michael Boyer, 42, Buena Vista, was arrested July 22 on a charge of violation of a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jerry Donovan Poppert, 71, Buena Vista, was arrested July 21 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Taylor Patricia Mossman, 23, Litchfield, Michigan, was arrested July 21 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $200 bail.
Richard Lee Kenick, 58, Poncha Springs, was arrested July 19 on charges of simple assault and domestic abuse. He was held without bond.
Brett Boyles, 40, Northglenn, was arrested July 19 on charges of second-degree introducing contraband and second-degree possession of contraband. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Robert Dale Lane Roberts, 26, Salida, was arrested July 19 on a charge of second-degree possession of contraband. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Amy Chantel Deherrera, 23, Salida, was arrested July 18 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Brandon David Montano, 35, Poncha Springs, was arrested July 18 on a charge of driving a vehicle when license revoked as an habitual offender. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
