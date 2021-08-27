The U.S. Marshal’s Service said Wednesday a Cotopaxi couple, who are under federal indictment in Wichita, Kansas, are fugitives.
“Both of them (Valerie Ann Barker and Danny Lee Barker) are considered fugitives,” Supervisory Deputy Marshal Jerry Viera in Kansas said.
A U.S. District Court magistrate judge in Wichita issued arrests warrants for the Barkers after they failed to appear, as required, for a court proceeding. It was for a judge to consider whether to revoke bonds that had allowed the Barkers to be released pending trial.
The two are under indictment for allegedly threatening three times last year to kidnap a bankruptcy judge in Wichita, where they were involved in a bankruptcy court case.
The prosecutor stated in a court document that “the charges involve a series of threats to arrest (kidnap) former United States Bankruptcy Judge Robert Nugent, sent to the court during bankruptcy proceedings to prevent foreclosure and sale of various property at issue in the bankruptcy proceedings.”
The Barkers were taken into custody in April when deputies of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Custer County deputies, arrested them during a car stop. The arrest was made for the FBI and was based on the indictment.
They were taken to Wichita and pleaded not guilty.
At various times, the Barkers have asserted they are not subject to court authority because, they said, they are sovereigns. The most recent occasion was Aug. 11.
That’s when they filed a document in the court in which they told judges to show that they have jurisdiction over them.
Part of the document states: “the persons listed above dba Judges are to produce a delegation of authority from congress showing jurisdiction over the living breathing soveriegne natural divine moorish american nationals danny barker bey and valerie barker bey, ex relatione to DANNY LEE BARKER, Danny Lee Barker and VALERIE ANN BARKER, Valerie Ann Barker.”
Several weeks earlier, a judge allowed – over the prosecutor’s objection – the couple to be released on bonds, pending trial. The bonds required them to live with an aunt of Valerie Barker in Kansas until court officials notified them of dates to appear in court.
In late July, the prosecutor notified court officials the Barkers had called attention to a website “where they appear to have published various documents, including purported liens against a host of individuals, including: U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Nugent, U.S. Trustee J. Michael Morris, the U.S. Postmaster (Wichita), as well as numerous state court judges, attorneys, state law enforcement officials, and state government agency officials.”
Their trial initially was set to be held this month. On Monday, the date was reset to Oct. 12.
Whether that occurs remains to be seen.
“We don’t know where they are,” Viera said Wednesday. The Marshal’s Service has responsibility to find the Barkers and take them to court.
