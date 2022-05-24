Salida police officers arrested Nathaniel David Malara, 26, of Colorado Springs May 16 on charges of failure to drive in a single lane – weaving, possession while under the influence and driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Matthew James Hunter, 35, Poncha Springs, was arrested May 16 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Cody Dwayne Elliott, 36, Salida, was arrested May 16 on charges of driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, speeding 10-19 mph over the speed limit and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Michael Edward Hockman, 33, Salida, was arrested May 14 on a charge of criminal mischief. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jeffrey Allen Puckett, 51, Salida, was arrested May 13 on charges of domestic violence, harassment by insults, taunts or challenges and violation of a protection order. He was held without bond.
Troy S. M. Coveny, 51, homeless, was arrested May 13 on charges of displaying an expired temporary permit, operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public roadway and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Phillip William Morrow, 50, Salida, was arrested May 10 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Marieta Kathleen Nicolls, 31, Salida, was arrested May 9 on charges of second-degree burglary, theft, domestic violence, misdemeanor harassment by stalking, obstruction of telephone or telegraph service and reckless driving. She was held without bond.
Simone Star McGinnis, 37, Salida, was arrested May 9 on charges of failure to dim lights when following another vehicle and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Richard Loring Holland, 37, Salida, was arrested May 8 on charges of child abuse – negligence, domestic violence, failure to give information and/or aid after damaging another vehicle, harassment by insults, taunts or challenges, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and vehicular eluding. He was held without bond.
James B. Raby, 53, Moffat, was arrested May 7 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Cathy Ann Malone, 61, Salida, was arrested May 6 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and violation of a protection order. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Daniel Edward Galindo, 48, Colorado Springs, was arrested May 5 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $150 bail.
Theresa E. Holguin, 35, Salida, was arrested May 5 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Eric Shaun Bunting, 36, Salida, was arrested May 4 on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and second-degree burglary. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jonathan James Treat, 29, Poncha Springs, was arrested May 3 on charges of driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
April Cherie Munoz, 51, Salida, was arrested May 2 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Trevor Micheal Walters, 21, Denver, was arrested May 1 on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both and speeding 5-9 mph above the speed limit. He was held without bond.
Norman Vernon Veasman, 45, Salida, was arrested May 1 on charges of domestic violence, harassment by insults, taunts or challenges and violation of a protection order. He was held without bond.
Christopher Michael Toups, 29, Garfield, was arrested April 29 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $455 bail.
Gregory James Heins, 55, Colorado Springs, was arrested April 29 on two charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,300 bail.
Christopher E. Toutant, 46, Salida, was arrested April 28 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He wash held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jay H. Glesener, 39, Salida, was arrested April 27 on charges of vehicle not equipped with tail lamps as required and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Joshua Burley Mullins, 36, Salida, was arrested April 27 on two charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Hannah Brainer, 30, Poncha Springs, was arrested April 27 on charges of driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Tristan Matthew Peterson, 22, Buena Vista, was arrested April 26 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jeremy Austin Kroeker, 35, Salida, was arrested April 26 on charges of violation of a protection order and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Daniel Spencer Swenson, 46, Moffat, was arrested April 23 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Eric Edward Pacheco, 33, Salida, was arrested April 22 on charges of driving a vehicle when license revoked as an habitual offender, violation of a protection order and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Kyle Austin Eudaly, 38, Dallas, Texas, was arrested April 20 on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, resisting arrest, violation of a protection order and second-degree aggravated assault of a police officer. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Joe Marie Pena, 47, Salida, was arrested April 19 on charges of third-degree simple assault and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
