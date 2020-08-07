Trial dates were set for Brett Boyles in 11th Judicial District Court Wednesday.
Boyles is one of four inmates charged with first degree murder in the July 14, 2018, death of fellow inmate Matthew Massaro.
Boyles waived his appearance in court Wednesday.
The week-long trial is scheduled for Jan. 11-15, with a plea cut off of 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
A motions hearing is slated for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.