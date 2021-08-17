Salida police officers arrested Devin Michael Guidichessi, 24, of Castle Pines Aug. 10 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint – denied, driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, failure to drive in a single lane – weaving, failure to signal as required or gave improper signal, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,250 bail.
Raymond Roque Valerio, 32, Salida, was arrested Aug. 10 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jay Allen Jacoby, 66, Florence, was arrested Aug. 8 on charges of driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Marc Norman Cable, 51, Salida, was arrested Aug. 8 on charges of harassment with insults, taunts and challenges and violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Brian Andrew Zakrajsek, 38, Pueblo, was arrested Aug. 8 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, violation of a protection order and driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jagger Ian Elliott, 37, Albuquerque, New Mexico, was arrested Aug. 8 on charges of obstructing a peace officer and third-degree simple assault. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jared Ozias Ridge, 36, of Salida, was arrested Aug. 8 on charges of obstructing a peace officer and third-degree simple assault. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
William Lloyd Stackpole, 50, Center, was arrested Aug. 7 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Donna Marie Farris, 48, Salida, was arrested Aug. 7 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Michael Allan Harrison, 23, Salida, was arrested Aug. 6 on charges of domestic violence, harassment with insults, taunts and challenges and violation of a protection order. He was held without bond.
Jeffrey James Cerny, 49, Salida, was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
John K. Turley, 55, of Salida, was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of sexual assault. He was held without bond.
Michael Caito, 30, Rochester, New York, was arrested Aug. 4 on charges of failure to display lamps when required and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
John T. Schoenke, 41, Salida, was arrested Aug. 4 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Alexander Hobson, 28, Salida, was arrested Aug. 4 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Tavin Malaquai Little Conway, 23, Salida, was arrested Aug. 4 on two charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Kevin James O’Donnell, 73, Salida, was arrested Aug. 4 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Timothy James Sanchez, 37, Alamosa, was arrested Aug. 3 on a charge of second-degree burglary. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Linda Mae Quintana, 49, Alamosa, was arrested Aug. 3 on a charge of second-degree burglary. She was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Tara Michelle Smithey, 36, Salida, was arrested Aug. 2 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jamar Daley, 26, Colorado Springs, was arrested July 31 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jennifer M. Hanson, 41, Salida, was arrested July 29 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jeffrey James Cerny, 49, Salida, was arrested July 29 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Joseph Eugene Turner, 22, Salida, was arrested July 29 on a charge of failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Donita Hewitt, 47, Salida, was arrested July 29 on charges of third-degree simple assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence. She was held without bond.
Corey Dean Barnes, 50, Salida, was arrested July 29 on charges of third-degree simple assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Robert Tatton Martinez, 34, Salida, was arrested July 28 on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
