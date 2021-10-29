Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Roberto Rodriguez-Macias, 47, of Farmington, New Mexico, Oct. 24 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Colin Patrick McQueen, 39, Salida, was arrested Oct. 22 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain a driving lane. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Robyn Lee Webber, 55, Bayfield, was arrested Oct. 21 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $10,013 bail.
Christopher W. Trout, 38, Buena Vista, was arrested Oct. 19, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jonathan Jacob Vanzonneveld, 38, Boulder, was arrested Oct. 18 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jennifer Lynn McGrew, 42, Buena Vista, was arrested Oct. 18 on a warrant charging failure to comply. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
