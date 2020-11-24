Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alexis Kate Ratteree, 35, of St. Louis, Missouri, Nov. 13, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, driving on the left side of the road and driving a vehicle without a valid drivers license. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jewel Marie Jump, 22, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Nov. 13, on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Cameron Blake Gordanier, 22, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 12, on a charge of conspiracy. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Britanny Lynn Moore, 25, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Nov. 11, on charges of child abuse, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol per se and driving a vehicle while under revocation. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Deajrua Leanne Maddox, 24, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Nov. 11, on charges of simple assault and child abuse. She was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Luanna Warner, 52 of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested Nov. 11, on a charge of disorderly conduct. She was released on a summons.
Cheyenne Sage Jamerson, 24, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 10, on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. She was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Tony Gene Veatch, 40, of Buena Vista, was arrested Nov. 10, on five warrants charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $4,000 bail.
Deborah Jill Eroh, 48, of Buena Vista, was arrested Nov. 10, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Marlena Rebecca Veasman, 44, of Moffat, was arrested Nov. 10, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Peter Michael Klein, 44, of Moffat, was arrested Nov. 10, on charges of driving when license suspended and first degree introducing of contraband. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Angelo Jospeh DeLora Jr., of Salida, was arrested Nov. 10, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Jonathan A. Walsh, 40, of Owensville, Ohio, was arrested Nov. 10, on a charge of violation of a restraining order. He was released on a summons.
Gage Mathew Murawski, 28, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Nov. 9, on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
