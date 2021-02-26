Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jayden Rosa Ann Castro, 18, of Salida, Feb. 21, on charges of simple assault and harassment. She was released on a summons.
Leonna Lee Anne Winter, 38, of Cotopaxi, was arrested Feb. 21, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Michelle Linda Giancontieri, 71, of Nathrop, was arrested Feb. 20, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Tanisha Gayle Butala, 39, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 19, on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Angelo Joseph Delora, 29, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 18, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Corey Bush, 48, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 18, in a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Devon Michael Nordby, 30, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 17, on charges of menacing and harassment. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Nicholas Robert Lamothe, 31, of Buena Vista, was arrested Feb. 17, on two warrants charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
James Germain Fisher, 21, of Buena Vista, was arrested Feb. 15, on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.