Salida police officers arrested David Curtis Lee, 60, of Santa Ana, California, Jan. 18, on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Willow Moon Null, 18, of Salida, was arrested Jan. 18, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and theft – shoplifting. She was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Norman Vernon Veasman, 43, of Salida, was arrested Jan. 18, on a charge of criminal impersonation. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Daniel John Macnab, 55, of Buena Vista, was arrested Jan. 18, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Nicholas Alexander Debruin, 25, of Salida, was arrested Jan. 16, on a charge of failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $700 bail.
Sara Jean Nordby, 42, of Salida, was arrested Jan. 16, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held without bond.
Michael Steven Craig, 30, of Salida, was arrested Jan. 15, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Marc Norman Cable, 50, of Salida, was arrested Jan. 15, on a charge of possessing an illegal weapon. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Travis Lank Boyd, 39, of Salida, was arrested Jan. 15, on a charge of second degree criminal trespass. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Scott Lee Goodman, 52, of Salida, was arrested Jan. 14, on charges of displaying expired license plates and driving a motor vehicle when license under restraint (revoked). He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Reda Ben Bahi, 48, of Hampton Bays, New York, was arrested Jan. 13, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Brian Andrew Stephens, 30, of Salida, was arrested Jan. 11, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Alexander Sean Hobson, 27, of Salida, was arrested Jan. 11, on a charge of theft. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jeannie Lynn Blackwell, 61, of Buena Vista, was arrested Jan. 9, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Cheryle Ann Ray, 55, of Del Norte, was arrested Jan. 8, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice, and second degree burglary. She was held in lieu of $2,600 bail.
Christopher Paul Heath, 48, of Fairplay, was arrested Jan. 7, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Angelina T. Madison, 31, of Moffat, was arrested Jan. 7, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and theft. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Heidi Angelique Leibseit, 49, of Leadville, was arrested Jan. 6, on a charge of failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Michael Dale Wilkins, 25, of Penrose, was arrested Jan. 4, on a charge of aggravated motor theft. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
