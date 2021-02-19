Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy stated that the trial for Chad Merrill is set to begin July 11 during a hearing about discovery Wednesday.
Merrill is one of four Buena Vista Correctional Complex inmates charged with first degree murder in the July 14, 2018, death of fellow inmate Matthew Massaro.
Murphy said that he’d received a note from Merrill, refusing to appear at the hearing.
Chaffee County Public Defender Magdalena Rosa said during the hearing, held over Webex, that she had reached out to prosecutor Mark Hulbert about her request for discovery documents, but had not heard from him yet.
Hulbert said he had spoken to the Colorado Department of Corrections investigator, and that the documents have been delayed because they are being reviewed by the Colorado Attorney General’s office.
Murphy said they will meet again at 9 a.m. March 11 to continue the discovery hearing, and encouraged attorneys to meet and talk about the requested documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.