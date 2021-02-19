Football fans statewide tuned in to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl, but the day wasn’t a celebration for the 175 Coloradans arrested for DUI.
From Feb. 5-8, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local statewide agencies united for the Super Bowl DUI enforcement period.
During the increased patrols, 95 agencies arrested 175 impaired drivers on Colorado roadways. This is an decrease from the 229 arrests made during the same period last year.
