Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Brian Mata, 20, of Long Grove, Illinois, Jan. 15 on charges of illegal consumption of ethyl alcohol by an underage person. He was released on a summons.
Dustin Lawrence Nero, 39, Twin Lakes, was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, changing lanes when unsafe and driving a vehicle under revocation. He was held in lieu of $4,000 bail.
Wayne Scott Towndrow, 43, Aurora, was arrested Jan. 12 on a Teller County warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Tarron Rachelle Johnson, 43, Salida, was arrested Jan. 10 on warrants charging fugitive of justice and failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Cruze Lorenzo Rojo, 18, Colorado Springs, was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of reckless endangerment, felony menacing, criminal mischief – private, possession of a handgun by a juvenile, illegal discharge of a firearm and prohibited use of a weapon. He was held in lieu of $4,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
