A Buena Vista man was arrested Monday on eight charges related to distribution and possession of controlled substances, theft and burglary, and unlawful weapons possession, Buena Vista Police chief Dean Morgan said.
Jeremy Johnson, 45, was arrested at 118 N. San Juan Ave. following the execution of a search warrant related to an investigation into a break-in of a storage unit at A1 Storage in which items, including several firearms, were reported stolen.
The burglary was reported on Thursday, Aug. 27.
Due to concerns about safety of officers and the public, the Chaffee County Tactical Team was requested to assist in the execution of the warrant. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and Salida Police Department also assisted BVPD, Morgan said.
Portions of North San Juan Avenue were blocked off for a short time around 5:30 a.m., Monday, Morgan said.
One person at the home on North San Juan was detained for a short time and released without charges. An other, Johnson, had two active warrants for his arrest unrelated to the investigation of the storage locker burglary.
“Officers of the BVPD conducted a search of the property and numerous items from the storage unit were recovered, including several firearms. Additionally, a substantial amount of suspected illegal narcotics were located at the property, including suspected methamphetamine and suspected heroin, as well as evidence of distribution of controlled substances,” Morgan said.
Johnson was taken to the Chaffee County Detention Center, where he was booked on two outstanding warrants and on new charges of: Unlawful Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a class 1 drug felony; Second Degree Burglary, a class 3 felony; Theft, a class 6 felony; Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, a class 6 felony; Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, a class 1 drug misdemeanor; Criminal Mischief, a class 3 misdemeanor; Second Degree Criminal Trespass, a class 3 misdemeanor; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a drug petty offense.
“This was excellent police work by the officers of the BVPD as we’re short staffed right now,” Morgan said, “and all the officers worked diligently as a team to follow-up on this case where numerous pieces of stolen property were recovered, stolen firearms were taken off the streets, and extremely dangerous suspected controlled substances were kept from being distributed into the community.”
