Herbert Lucas Scott faces additional charges of nine counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, a Class 3 felony, in addition to charges of obscenity already on file.
The new charges come following an investigation by Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s office.
Scott, 20, was arrested Aug. 15 following his arrest for allegedly showing pornographic materials to juveniles at The Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch, 9625 Colo. 291.
The victims’ ages range from 9 to 18-years-old. All were clients or visitors at the ranch.
CBI agents are asking families to speak with their children who may have been in contact with Scott at the camp or other locations, and to call a designated tip line through Chaffee County CrimeStoppers at 719-539-5299 to report any inappropriate behavior that may have occurred.
Because of the nature of the investigation and juvenile involvement, very few details are available at this time a CBI press release stated.
Scott’s next court appearance is Feb. 4, 2021, in Chaffee County District Court for an arraignment on the original charges.
