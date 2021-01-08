DENVER – One of three persons charged with taking a vehicle at gunpoint in April in Chaffee County pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal crime that may put him in prison for seven years.
Joe Ray Anthony Aragon admitted he used a gun in furtherance of the violent carjacking crime.
The case is in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado.
The three defendants allegedly took the vehicle on April 18 from a Colorado Department of Corrections employee, who was driving home from work, and beat him.
The Mountain Mail previously reported that the three arrived in Chaffee County in a car reported stolen from Albuquerque. The car, a Kia sedan, overturned on U.S. 285 near CR 270.
Corrections officers Aaron Mummert and Charles Shaw, both still in uniform, stopped to render assistance.
Shaw left the scene after seeing what he thought was a rifle.
Mummert was threatened with an assault-style rifle, pulled out of his driver-side window and beaten before managing to escape and hide. He was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida with injuries.
The three suspects allegedly took Mummert’s vehicle, a black Chevrolet truck, and headed south.
Law enforcement authorities spotted the truck on U.S. 285 in Saguache County, and a pursuit began, which was joined by Colorado State Patrol, Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office and Center Police Department.
Stop sticks were deployed, but the truck did not stop even after the left side tires were deflated.
The truck allegedly veered deliberately toward officers before the three were arrested.
One of the other three, Danny Deherrera, 22, is scheduled to plead guilty on March 5 to a charge or charges that won’t be disclosed until then. He is in custody.
The third, Desirea Montano, 25, is a fugitive and a warrant for her arrest is awaiting her capture. She had been released last year on a bond requiring her to appear in court whenever ordered to.
Instead, the court officer supervising her during her period of release plus her attorney told Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer that they had not been able to contact her since August.
She and Deherrera are charged with carjacking and conspiracy to commit carjacking, plus the same gun crime to which Aragon pleaded guilty. Deherrera has another charge, having a gun after a previous felony conviction.
The three are from New Mexico.
Aragon, 22, is scheduled to be sentenced March 26. His crime carries a mandatory minimum prison term of 7 years.
They are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado.
