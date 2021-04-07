Brett Boyles will have to wait a little longer for his day in court.
Boyles, charged with first degree murder, among other charges, in the July 14, 2018, death of fellow Buena Vista Correctional Complex inmate Matthew Massaro, was to face a jury May 10-14 in the 11th Judicial District Court.
Those upcoming trial dates were vacated Tuesday and new dates of Sept. 27-Oct. 1, were set by 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy.
A new plea cut off and pretrial conference 1:30 p.m. Aug. 18, was also set.
