Herbert Lucas Scott, 21, voluntarily surrendered to Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Thursday following the issuance of a warrant for his arrest in a new case.
Scott, who already faces multiple obscenity and sexual abuse charges from August in relation to alleged activities at Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch, now has additional charges against him.
The new charges, which are unrelated to the ongoing case, include wrongs to at-risk adults, a Class 2 felony; sexual assault, a Class 3 felony; and unlawful sexual contact, a Class 4 felony, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze stated in a press release.
The victim in the new case is a 22-year-old at-risk adult who has known Scott outside of the horse riding camp.
Scott is currently being held without bond.
He is scheduled to appear at hearing in the ongoing case at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, to address bond issues and a request to be allowed to reside out of state.
A status conference on the new charges will be held at the same time.
Colorado Bureau of Investigation asks families to speak with their children who may have been in contact with Scott at the camp or other locations, and to report any inappropriate behavior that may have occurred through a designated Chaffee County CrimeStoppers tip line at 719-539-5299.
